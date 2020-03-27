Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY ANNA BOND Obituary
BOND, Mary Anna Of Arlington, March 26, 2020 at age 88. Mary was born in Cambridge, MA to her late parents Beatrice E. (Budd) and William T. Bond. She was the loving sister of the late Alfred William Bond and James H. Bond, who was killed in action in New Guinea during WWII. She is survived by her beloved nephews, James A. Bond and his wife Dianne of Arlington, William M. Bond and his wife Patrice of Montoursville, PA. Mary is the great-aunt of April Starin of Manchester, NH and Mark Bond of Austin, TX and the great-great-aunt of Colleen Bernard of Manchester, NH. At this time, her Services will be private, but a Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Please think of making a donation in Mary's memory to the Children's Transportation Fund, for , 99 Fordham Road, Wilmington, MA 01887. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
