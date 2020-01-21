Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY ANNE (CROFTON) ARNOLD

ARNOLD, Mary Anne (Crofton) Of Weymouth, passed away on January 20, 2020 at the age of 63, after a courageous battle with a rare lung disease. She was the cherished wife of Karen Tognarelli of Weymouth. She was the loving sister to Geraldine Crofton Ferreira and her spouse Val of Marshfield and Margaret Crofton of Weymouth. Mary Anne also leaves behind her deeply loved cousin, Donna McClellan of Medfield, MA. Mary Anne was predeceased by her devoted parents Thomas and Mary Crofton of Marshfield. Mary Anne was known by her family and network of friends as a kind, warm and generous woman. She enjoyed all her friendships, especially her friends from childhood. In addition to being admired for her warmth and good humor, she was a proud member of the Girl Scouts of America and an honorary member of the Rexhame Surf Club. She also enjoyed professional success working as a Human Resource Manager, most recently at Boston Financial Data Services in Quincy, MA. Her wisdom, joy and goodness will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street (Rte. 139) in MARSHFIELD. The Funeral procession will depart the Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. for a Funeral Mass to be held at 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or Boston Carmel located at 61 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119. For online guestbook and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
