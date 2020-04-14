|
BEAN, Mary Audrey (Stevenson) Passed on Sunday, April 12th, from consequences of Covid 19. Born in Somerville, MA in 1934, Audrey was the 13th of 16 children of William and Alice Bean. A longtime resident of Lynnfield and W. Peabody, Audrey was blessed with a heartfelt laugh that delighted her grandchildren. And fortunate for them, Matthew, Meghan, Christopher, Daniel and Mark, they were able to share in her wonderful life. Audrey is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne & Paul Melanson of Wakefield, daughter Jean McGovern of Danvers and daughter and son-in-law Judith and Kevin Gill of Wakefield. She is also survived by loving sisters-in-law and several generations of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. While her song has ended, her melody will forever play on. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020