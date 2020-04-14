Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY AUDREY (STEVENSON) BEAN


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY AUDREY (STEVENSON) BEAN Obituary
BEAN, Mary Audrey (Stevenson) Passed on Sunday, April 12th, from consequences of Covid 19. Born in Somerville, MA in 1934, Audrey was the 13th of 16 children of William and Alice Bean. A longtime resident of Lynnfield and W. Peabody, Audrey was blessed with a heartfelt laugh that delighted her grandchildren. And fortunate for them, Matthew, Meghan, Christopher, Daniel and Mark, they were able to share in her wonderful life. Audrey is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne & Paul Melanson of Wakefield, daughter Jean McGovern of Danvers and daughter and son-in-law Judith and Kevin Gill of Wakefield. She is also survived by loving sisters-in-law and several generations of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. While her song has ended, her melody will forever play on. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -