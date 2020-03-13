|
ANDREWS, Mary B. (Doyle) Of Redington Shores, FL, formerly of Cambridge, in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late David Andrews. Devoted mother of David W. Andrews of Redington Shores, FL. Grandmother of Amanda Kilgren. Great-grandmother of Daniel Guertin & Aili Kilgrin. Great-aunt of Jackie Carter & Helen "Sis" Kelley. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Wednesday at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown at 10 A.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-7 P.M.
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020