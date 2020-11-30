CLARK, Mary B. (Sweeney) Age 73, of Maynard, formerly Acton, MA, Nov. 27, 2020. Wife of the late Richard F. Clark. Mother of Richard & wife Kathy, Cyril & wife Maria, Dan & wife Sarah, & Katie Blanchette & husband Marc. Grandmother of Kaitlyn & Kelly Clark, Mike, Kelsey & Colleen Halloran, Sofia, Cyril, Zachary, Haley & Zander Clark, Julia & Emma Blanchette. Daugher of the late Daniel & Lucy (Joyce) Sweeney. Sister of Kathleen Colburn, Sheila Belleveau, Rose Nevala, Eileen Eisner, Daniel Sweeney, Joyce Saliga & the late Maureen Gallant. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, dear friends & their families. Visiting Fri., Dec. 4th from 4-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Masks are required & social distancing will be observed. Due to pandemic restrictions, in-person attendance at the Funeral Mass is limited to immediate family, however all are welcome to watch the Mass via Tribucast Sat., Dec. 5th at 10am at the following link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/51359233
Private Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, also online at stjude.org
Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com