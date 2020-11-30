1/1
MARY B. (SWEENEY) CLARK
CLARK, Mary B. (Sweeney) Age 73, of Maynard, formerly Acton, MA, Nov. 27, 2020. Wife of the late Richard F. Clark. Mother of Richard & wife Kathy, Cyril & wife Maria, Dan & wife Sarah, & Katie Blanchette & husband Marc. Grandmother of Kaitlyn & Kelly Clark, Mike, Kelsey & Colleen Halloran, Sofia, Cyril, Zachary, Haley & Zander Clark, Julia & Emma Blanchette. Daugher of the late Daniel & Lucy (Joyce) Sweeney. Sister of Kathleen Colburn, Sheila Belleveau, Rose Nevala, Eileen Eisner, Daniel Sweeney, Joyce Saliga & the late Maureen Gallant. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, dear friends & their families. Visiting Fri., Dec. 4th from 4-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Masks are required & social distancing will be observed. Due to pandemic restrictions, in-person attendance at the Funeral Mass is limited to immediate family, however all are welcome to watch the Mass via Tribucast Sat., Dec. 5th at 10am at the following link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/51359233 Private Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, also online at stjude.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
