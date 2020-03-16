|
CULLINANE, Mary B. (Reagan) Of Winchester, died peacefully on March 5th at 101 years of age. The beloved wife of the late James J. Cullinane. Devoted mother of Kevin, Maureen and Elaine Cullinane, all of Winchester and James Cullinane, his wife Karen of NH. Cherished grandmother of Caroline and her husband Christian Kemper of London, Brendan Cullinane and his wife Briana of Maine, Todd Enright and his wife Cindy and Scott Enright, all of New Hampshire, as well as loving great-grandmother to Kayla, Emma, Ashley, Jaylin, Jacob and Camden Enright and Calvin Kemper. At the families request, all services are private and under the direction of the Lynch - Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, MA. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020