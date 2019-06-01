FLAHERTY, Mary B. Of Norwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Norwood, Mary was the daughter of the late Bartley and Mary (Keady) Flaherty. Beloved sister of Michael J. Flaherty and his wife Terese of Walpole, Thomas A. Flaherty, Patrick F. Flaherty, and Christine A. McCarthy all of Norwood. Devoted aunt of Kaitlin McCarthy, Kelsey McCarthy both of Norwood as well as Kathleen Flaherty and Michael Flaherty both of Walpole. Cherished niece of Margaret O'Toole and Bridget "Bridie" Faherty of Norwood, Sarah Naughton and her husband Michael of Co. Galway, Ireland. Mary is survived by many loving cousins here and in Ireland. Mary will be forever remembered as a Teacher's assistant who was passionate about her work with special needs children in the Norwood Public Schools. She was a former employee of Norwood Hospital and Eye Care Specialist. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Wednesday, June 5th at 10:00AM in Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM in St.Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4th from 4:00-8:00PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family kindly requests donations to be made in her memory to the House of Possibilities, Advancement Office, 350 Washington Street, Easton, MA 02356 or online at houseofpossibilities.org Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood 781-762-0174 www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com



