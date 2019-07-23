MacDONALD, Mary B. (Muldoon) Age 81, of Tewksbury, formerly of Roslindale, passed away July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William R. MacDonald. Daughter of the late Arthur A., and Margery T. (Lynch) Muldoon. Mother of Dorothy C. Calvetti, and her husband Mark of Milford, NH, Lisa M. Stone and her husband Chuck of Billerica, Kathleen A. Chase and her husband Bill of Tewksbury, Christine E. MacDonald of Tewksbury, and William R. MacDonald, and his wife Kathy of Brookline, NH. Sister of Arthur Muldoon of Foxboro, Thomas of Westwood, John of Marblehead, William of St. Paul, MN, Edward of Washington, D.C., Sara Connerty of Billerica, and the late Leo Muldoon of Needham, Margery Hullar of Lynn, and Dorothy Muldoon of Canton. She leaves ten grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Calling Hours are Thursday, July 25, from 4-7 p.m., at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Her funeral procession will begin on Friday, July 26, at 10:30 a.m., at the Funeral Home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Please Omit Flowers. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Lowell Transitional Living Center, www.ltlc.org, 189 Middlesex St., Lowell, MA 01852, Lowell General Hospital Cancer Care, www.lowellgeneral.org, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or to St. Joseph's Indian School, www.stjo.org, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325. Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019