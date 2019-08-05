|
|
McDONOUGH, Mary B. (McGrath) Of South Boston, on August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis D. McDonough. Sister of the late Thomas O'Connell, Richard "Dick," Ed "Peanuts" and John "Mucka" McGrath. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Wednesday, August 7th from 8:30 am-9:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to the South Boston Special Kids Young Adults SBSKYA, P.O. Box 270731, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019