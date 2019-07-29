|
|
McTERNAN, Mary B. (Daunt) Beloved Matriarch and Lifelong Norwood Resident A lifelong resident of Norwood passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 27, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Francis M. "Bud" McTernan. Devoted mother of Kathleen Rienzi and her husband Leonard of NY, John F. McTernan and his wife Charlet of Wrentham, Gerry McTernan and his late wife Maria of Norfolk, Mary T. McTernan and her husband Thomas Lee of PA, Ellen Horne and her husband Chuck of Wrentham and Jim McTernan of North Attleboro. Loving sister of Vera Phalen of Norwood and the late John Daunt, Anne Maguire, Peg Patriarca and Jerome Daunt. Also survived by 18 cherished grandchildren: Peter Rienzi (Karen), Mark Rienzi (Edna), Michelle Zarkewicz (Dave), Erin McTernan Aaron (Bryan), Maggi Healy (Rich), John, Julie and Lori McTernan, Liz and Rebecca Lee, Allie, Chris and Caroline Horne, Kristen, Melissa, Maribeth, Michael and Kerrin McTernan. Mary considered her 12 great-grandchildren to be the greatest blessing of her later years including Evie, Anna, Lucy, Lenny and Joey Rienzi, Kate, Ryan and Jack Zarkewicz, Katy and Caroline Aaron, Gracie Healy and beautiful baby Veda who brought special smiles to her Great-Grammy's last days. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Mary found joy in keeping her large clan connected. She was an avid athlete and sports fan who will be remembered forever for her generous heart, unfailing kindness, endless compliments, beautiful soprano voice and famous apple pies. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington St., Norwood, MA. A reception and life celebration will follow at the Olde Colonial Caf?, 171 Nahatan St., Norwood, MA 02062. At the request of the family, all other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Charles River Center, 59 East Militia Heights Dr., Needham, MA 02492. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Family Owned and Operated
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019