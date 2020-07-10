|
|
RYAN, Mary B. (O'Brien) Of Watertown, MA, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on July 7, 2020. Longtime resident of Watertown, and devoted Catholic. Mary B. Ryan was born in Dorchester, MA on November 23, 1934 and raised in Arlington, MA. She attended St. Agnes school in Arlington, MA, Matignon High School in Cambridge, MA, Emmanuel College in Boston, MA. She was predeceased by the love of her life and husband George J., her daughter Joy Roberta, and her parents Robert F. and Margaret M O'Brien. She is survived by her brother Robert and sister-in-law Cheri O'Brien of Belmont, MA. Devoted mother to her children Michael P. and girlfriend Kim Raposo of Cape Cod, MA, Kevin F. and his wife Sharyn of Watertown, MA, Mark R. Pettersen and and his wife Olga of Bryant, AR, Laura J. Sullivan and her wife Kim of Barnstable, MA, Nancy M. Kelemen and her husband Joe of Bartlett, NH, daughter-in-law Cathy Ryan of Kernersville, NC, daughter-in-law Angela Pettersen of Cabot, AR. Loving grandmother of Thomas, Stephanie, Colleen, Robert, Leah, Jamie, Amber, Deena, Makela, and Nicholas, and great-grandchildren Taylyn, Landon and Owen, and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends from around the world. Mary was the Principal Accounting clerk of the Treasurer's Office, Town of Watertown for many years. She was past president of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians Division 14 and member for over 50 years, past Board member of the Watertown Credit Union, member of the Watertown Women's club, member of Club 50 at the Watertown Savings bank, member of the Watertown Senior Center, member of the St. Patrick's family players, active in St Patrick's parish and Parish council, member of the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin. Mary was known to enjoy traveling the planet, driving the RV across the United States, marching and riding in many parades, sampling cuisine from any restaurant, and there was never a rollercoaster she didn't ride. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 10 am. Visiting Hours in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Tuesday from 4-8pm. Those over 60 & those with underlying health conditions may visit between 4-5 pm, all others are invited to attend between 5-8 pm. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Interment St Patrick's Cemetery. Memorials in Mary's memory may be made to CatholicTV Network, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02472, Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal 3800 Queen Mary Rd., Montreal, Quebec, H3V 1H6, Canada, or a local cancer . MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
View the online memorial for Mary B. (O'Brien) RYAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020