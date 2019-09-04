|
BUONO, Mary Barbara (Tole) Of Woburn, August 28, 2019, age 103. Barbara was a vibrant, artistic, witty and fashionable woman, devoted to her family. Wife of the late Carmen Thomas Buono. Predeceased by her brothers Arthur, Joe and John Tole, sister Dorothy O'Brien, and her grandson, Matthew Santosuosso. Survivors include Sally Santosuosso and her husband, Nick, of Lexington, Susan Partridge and her husband, Roy of Scarborough, ME, Tom Buono and his partner, Carla Lapp of Alameda, CA; granddaughters Andrea Smith and her husband Doug, of Concord; Mara Partridge Presti of Falmouth, ME, and Juliana Truesdale and her husband, Carl, of Ypsilanti, MI. Beloved to her are three great-grandchildren, Timmy and William Smith and Liliana Presti. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her family dearly loved her.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 16 Follen Rd., Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, immediately prior to the Mass from 9:45AM to 10:45AM. Interment Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019