HITZROT, Mary Barbara (Hartpence) (Known to all as Bobbie) passed away on September 11, 2020. Bobbie was the beloved wife to Jim, who predeceased her by 3 years; mother to four daughters; and Nana to five grandchildren. Her death was peaceful and in the presence of family soon after having a stroke. Born December 29, 1929 to Ruth and Harry Hartpence in Palmer, PA, Bobbie grew up in Flemington, NJ. She graduated from the Abington Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. It was while working as a Head Nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital that she met Jim Hitzrot on a blind date. They were married in 1955. They raised their daughters in Baltimore, MD where they lived for forty-eight years, before retiring to Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford, MA in 2005. Bobbie and her family enjoyed summers at Silver Bay on Lake George, NY where they participated in many outdoor activities. In fact, Bobbie was there with her family in the beginning of August and was quite proud that she was able to swim in the lake. Bobbie was physically active, playing tennis, then golf, swimming, gardening, bird watching, hiking and traveling with family and friends. She was an engaged community volunteer wherever she lived. All these activities led to many long-lasting friendships. The close relationships she made with people at Carleton-Willard Village provided much pleasure these last 15 years. She was also content with her own company and loved to read, do jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and kept a detailed daily calendar. Her latest hobby was playing solitaire on her new iPad. Bobbie is survived by her daughters Sandy Grubbs (Andy) of Chapel Hill, NC; Ellie Hitzrot (Stu Forman) of Arlington, MA; Kathy Kirby (Bill) of San Francisco, CA; and Ann Hitzrot of Portland, ME. Her grandchildren: Ben Forman (Janet Katzin) of Shaker Heights, OH; Alec Grubbs of Austin TX; Eliza Forman of Boston, MA; James Grubbs of Austin, TX; and Rayna Forman of Arlington, MA. Her sisters: Gerry Fields of Pomfret, VT and Joan Douglass of Hershey, NJ. Although Bobbie's death was sudden, we feel blessed that she did not suffer. She led such a rich and full life and had so many people who loved her. She will be remembered for her life well lived, her gentle, friendly nature and will be sorely missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her name to The Silver Bay YMCA at 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, NY 12874.