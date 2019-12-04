Boston Globe Obituaries
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Church
70 Montvale Ave.
Woburn, MA
MARY (BLETSIS) BARBAS

MARY (BLETSIS) BARBAS Obituary
BARBAS, Mary (Bletsis) In St. Petersburg, Florida, December 1st. Beloved wife of the late James Barbas. Cherished mother of Nicholas Barbas of FL, and Valarie Pavlidis, her husband Paul of Wilmington. Dear sister of Jimmy Bletsis of FL and the late Stella Weyandt, Cleopatra Varellan, Georgia Shaddan and Costa Bletsis. Very special "YiaYia" of James, his wife Teisha Barbas, Esthel, her husband Chris Breenan, Heidi Keogan, Nicholas, his wife Andrea Pavlidis, Jamie, her husband Rick Arrajj and "Big Yia Yia" of Riley, Pavlos, Angela. Also survived by her dear "Bingo Hall Buddies." A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Monday, December 9th, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, at 11. Interment will be in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours in the Funeral Home, Sunday, Dec. 8th, 2-6 p.m. Remembrances may be made in honor of Mary to the , 111 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
