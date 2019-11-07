|
HOLMES, Mary Bernice (Marshall) Born October 31, age 88. Devoted wife of late Kenneth D. Holmes, Sr., youth worker, community volunteer, choir singer, and lifelong Episcopalian. Cambridge public high school graduate who inspired her 3 children to graduate from Harvard, Princeton and Dartmouth. Also survived by their spouses, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Sat., Nov. 9, 2 PM at St. James Episcopal Church, 1991 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. James Episcopal Church or Troop 56 BSA, c/o H. Trivedi, 12 Crescent St., Cambridge, MA 02138. A. J. Spears Funeral Home, CAMBRIDGE, 617-876-4047.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019