McGURL, Mary Beth of Arlington. January 20th, 2020. Loving sister of Christopher McGurl and his wife Patti of Winthrop, MA and Ellen Jo Albano and her husband Frank Timothy Albano of Plantation, FL. Survived by her niece Christine De La Puente, her husband Dean and their children Elisa and Evan and nephew Frank Alexander Albano, his wife Michelle and their daughter Cameron Clare. Remembered by dear friends Ellen Santini and her husband Barry and Margaret Tringale, her Aunt Barbara McGurl of Belmont and many cousins and friends. Mary Beth worked for twenty years at Oakley Country Club and will be missed by all who loved her beautiful smile, bright blue eyes, and kind and gentle spirit. May she rest in peace with her mother Helen T. McGurl Stahl and her father Donald B. McGurl who passed before her. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rte. 60), ARLINGTON on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 from 9-11 am. Followed by a Memorial Mass in Saint Agnes' Church at 11:30 am. Burial is private. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020