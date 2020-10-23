FORD, Mary Bolger (Hagerty) Of Newburyport, formerly of Melrose, October 20, 2020. Mary is survived by her children, Frederick J. Ford of Haverhill, MA, Susan Williams of Rollinsford, NH, William Ford of Venice, FL, Andrew Ford and wife Carol of Stoneham, MA, and John Ford of Beverly, MA, grandchildren, William Ford, Elizabeth Williams, Marybeth Ford, Christopher Ford, Nicholas Ford, Kristina McIntosh and Mike Brown, two great-grandchildren, her sister Susan Brady of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband, Frederick J. Ford, Jr., her significant other, Ralph Alfaro, her brother Frank J. Hagerty, Jr., and many dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30AM. Followed by an interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Brigham Health and Rehabilitation Center's activities program, Attn: Donna Tabbi, 77 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950. During the period of Covid-19, we request those in attendance wear facial masks and exercise social distancing. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889