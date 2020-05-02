Boston Globe Obituaries
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Needham Cemetery
Resources
BOLLAS, Mary Of Dedham, MA, passed away on April 29th, 2020. Born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She married Harry Bollas on December 3, 1950, and celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage prior to his passing. Survived by her children, Nicholas and Barbara, six grandchildren, Alanna, Michael, Julia, Shane, London and Finn, and son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Theresa, many relatives, nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will be held graveside at Needham Cemetery. For Eulogy and guestbook:

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
