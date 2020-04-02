|
|
BRADLEY, Mary (Horgan) Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was 75 years old. Born in Kanturk, County Cork, Ireland, Mary has been an Everett resident since 1961. Beloved wife of the late John Bradley and longtime companion of Tom McDonough. Dear and devoted mother of Denise Santos and her husband Mike of Peabody and Thomas "TJ' McDonough of Everett. Devoted sister of John Horgan and his wife, Mary of Middleton, Dan Horgan and his wife, Jean of England, Ben Horgan and his wife, Maureen of Las Vegas, Etta Cronin and her husband, Mike of Quincy, Cathy McDonough of Woburn, Breeda Treanor and her husband, Patsy of England, and the late Con Horgan and his surviving wife, Pauline of England and Tony Horgan and his surviving wife, Alison of England. Loving grandmother of Tyler and Mackenzie Santos. Mary is also survived by many loving and caring nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions placed on us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately for the immediate family, and a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date, which will be posted to this site. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory to MDSC.org would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020