FAIRBAIRN, Mary Bridgette (Hallinan) Of Groton, formerly of Arlington, passed away on October 19th at the age of 57. Beloved daughter of the late James A. and Catherine E. (Harrington) Hallinan. Devoted mother of Jenna K. and the late Conor J. Fairbairn. Cherished sister of Michael J. Hallinan and his wife Christine of Tega Cay, SC; Catherine H. Yow and her husband Edward of Arlington; Ann M. Donahue and her husband Timothy of Wakefield; and sister-in-law of Mary E. Fairbairn of Boxford. Adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary was a long time Arlington resident and graduate of Arlington High, Class of 1980. Mary had a long career in computer programming. Mary enjoyed caring for her dogs and was passionate about the welfare of animals. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, October 28th, at 12 pm in Sacred Heart Church, Manchester by the Sea. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mary to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or mspca.org/donate-now. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019