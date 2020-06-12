|
|
FURLONG, Mary "Molly" Brodbine Age 92, of Peabody, formerly of Point of Pines, Revere, Mary "Molly" Furlong (Brodbine) passed away peacefully on June 9 surrounded by many who loved her. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Robert Furlong, her parents Francis and Marian Brodbine and her brother Francis Brobdine, Jr. She is survived by her six well-loved children: Donna Eidson (Bill) of Arlington, MA; Robert (Maria) of Arlington, VA; Carol O'Brien (Michael) of Cincinnati, OH; Michael of Salem; Peter (Marcy) of Rowley; Christopher (Eva) of Winchester; eight adored grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and several wonderful nieces and nephews. More than anything, Mom wanted to raise her children to be good people and she died feeling she had succeeded. Her thermostat was naturally set to happy. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she loved walking the beach, white wine, sunsets in Maine, laughing with family and friends, Dad's jokes, the annual "Nana Games" birthday celebration that brought her entire family together in Maine, ice cream, shopping at Talbots and her dogs Addie and Mishka. Along with lifelong friends Lil, Topsy and Ginny and honorary member Jean, she is a founding member of the Golden Girls of Lynn. Her family is grateful beyond words for the unfailingly compassionate and loving care she received from Xiomy, Julie, Elena and the angels at Care Dimension Hospice. A virtual service will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor her life, please consider a donation to support programs, including its music therapy, bereavement counseling and camp for families who have recently lost a parent; caredimensions.org Love never dies.
View the online memorial for Mary "Molly" Brodbine FURLONG
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020