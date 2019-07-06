BUCKLEY, Mary (Moynihan) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, July 3rd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Neil G. Buckley. Devoted mother of Neil G. Jr., of Hull; Matthew J. and his wife Kristen of Somerville; James P. and his wife Margaret of Arlington; Mary M. Listro and her husband Ronald of Medford; Kevin M. and his wife Jennifer of Chelmsford; Jack D. and his wife Dawn of Wilmington; Michael T. and his wife Stacy of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of Meghan, Brian, Carolyn, Andrew, Susanna, Lauren, Caitlin, James, Jr., Neil III, Christina, Joseph, Mary Cara, Ronald, Aidan, Luke, Allyson, Sara, Erin and Michael, Jr. Adoring great-grandmother of Sebastian, Lily, Cosmo and Blair. Loving sister of the late Beatrice M. Colleary, her surviving husband Peter, and aunt of Maura Colleary, both of Medford. Cousin of John and Maureen Kent of Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, Tuesday, July 9th, 4 - 8 PM. Mary's Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at St. Raphael Church at 9:30 AM. Please go directly to Church. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Mary's Parish, 208 Samoset Ave., Hull, MA, 02045 or St. Raphael Church, 514 High St., Medford, MA 02155. For obituary or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe from July 7 to July 8, 2019