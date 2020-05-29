Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY C. (SCIOLETTI) AVOLA

AVOLA, Mary C. (Scioletti) Of Medford, May 27th. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Avola. Devoted mother of Janet Hanley and her husband Kevin, John Avola and his wife Linda, Doreen Ananian and her husband David, Anthony Avola and his wife Janet, Francis Avola and the late Marilyn McDonald and her surviving husband Mac and the late Leonard Avola and his surviving wife Cynthia. Loving grandma of Michelle, Kimberly, Michael, Patricia, Toni Marie, Lenny, Martha, Angel, Renee, Alishia, David, Stephanie, Vanessa, Jenel, Evan, Anthony, Joe, John and Domenic. Caring great-grandma of 13. Dear sister of Lena Panarese and her husband Al, Joseph Scioletti and his wife Anna, Lorraine Porras, Ronald Scioletti and the late Rose Coppolla, Yolanda Moreno, Rocco Scioletti and Theresa Leto. Also survived by many loving family members. All Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
