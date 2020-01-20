|
|
BROWN, Mary C. (McElhiney) A lifelong resident of Woburn, died peacefully Sat., January 18th, at the age of one hundred. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Brown. Devoted mother of Nancy Brown of ME, Betsy Harper, her husband Donald of Hamilton, Robert Brown, his wife Jane of Woburn, Suzanne Brown of Medford, David Brown of Woburn and the late Capt. Paul Brown USN, his wife Carolann of RI. Cherished grandmother of Allyson Kenney, Michael Brown, Lee Gaudreau-Vargas, Evan Gaudreau, Lauren Hunt and Kristen Cocce. Loving great-grandmother of ten and dear sister of the late William, Leo, Joseph and James McElhiney, and Patricia Reil and Dorothy Sweeney. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 10. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours on Wednesday, January 22nd, in the Funeral Home, 4-7 p.m. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020