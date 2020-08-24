|
|
BYRNE, Mary C. Of Norwood, MA, passed away on August 7, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston at age 89, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband, J. Nelson Byrne, Jr. (Nelson) in 2017. She is survived by her sons Mark N. Byrne of Norwood, Paul Byrne of New Hampshire and John N. Byrne, III of North Attleboro, MA, her brother-in-law Donald G. Byrne of Arlington, VA, and four grandchildren.
Mrs. Byrne, the daughter of Paul B. Crudden and Mary J. Crudden, was born and raised in West Roxbury, MA. After graduating from Boston Girls Latin High School, she earned a Bachelor's Degree of Social Work (BSW) at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1953 and a Master's Degree of Social Work (MSW) at Boston College in 1955. Mary worked for many years as a field social worker, field staff manager and eventually as Assistant Executive Director at Boston Childrens Service (BCS), an organization specializing in adoption and child protective services. While with BCS, she testified before the Massachusetts State Legislature on multiple occasions related to the eventual enactment of legislation establishing the state's Department of Social Services.
Later in her career, Mary worked for over 15 years as a highly respected member of the field work faculty at the Boston College School of Social Work, supervising and mentoring the school's graduate students.
Final arrangements for a Memorial for Mary are pending. It is anticipated that she will be interred in a private ceremony with the cremains of her husband Nelson at Norwood Cemetery in the Fall 2020 timeframe.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2020