|
|
CADOGAN, Mary C. (Doherty) Age 93, of Plymouth, peacefully passed away March 2, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert P. Cadogan who died in 2016; devoted mother of Maureen Moran and her husband Dick of Irvine, CA; Kathy Dawley of Newton; Eileen Allgor and her husband Stan of Wareham; Susan Cadogan-Beebe and her wife Sandra of Plymouth; Bob Cadogan and his wife Brenda of Chelmsford; Jim Cadogan and his wife Juliann of Wilmington; adored grandmother of Ryan Dawley and his wife Angie of San Francisco, CA; Meghan Mancini and her husband Michael of San Mateo, CA; Brendan Dawley of Boston; Sean Moran and his wife Lisal of San Mateo, CA; Spencer Moran of Fullerton, CA; Mark Dawley and his wife Alicyn of Shrewsbury; Caileen Cadogan, Bridget Cadogan and Maeve Cadogan all from Wilmington; loving great-grandmother of 7 great-grandchildren; and loved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Roseanne Dyer and William Doherty.
Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, March 5, from 4 to 7 pm at Morris Southborough Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 6, at 10 am at St. Matthew Church, 26 Highland Street, Southborough. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St John's Catholic Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604 or to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360.
To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020