MARY C. (CARROLL) CASEY

MARY C. (CARROLL) CASEY Obituary
CASEY, Mary C. (Carroll) A lifelong Lexington resident, July 21, 2019, age 101. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Casey. Loving mother of Maureen E. O'Sullivan and her husband Gene of Chelmsford, Richard Casey and his wife Shelley of Newport, NC, the late Dennis Casey and his surviving wife Jackie of Chelmsford, and the late Michael Casey. Mary is also survived by 8 grandchildren, by 18 great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, July 25, at St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass. Ave., Lexington, at 10am. Visitation at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, also on Thursday, immediately prior to the Mass, from 9am to 9:45am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment to follow the Mass at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
