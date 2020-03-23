|
COLANTONI, Mary C. (Paparo) Age 85, of Foxborough, formerly of Forest Hills, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. Loving mother of John and his wife Julie Colantoni of Medway and Cheryl and her husband Paul Tacey of Foxborough. Devoted grandmother of Danielle Burke and her husband Kevin of Mansfield, Leigha Tacey of Foxborough and her fiancé Daniel Mount, John Colantoni and Nicholas Colantoni, both of Medway. Great-grandmother of Fallon Burke. Sister of Anna Duffy of East Boston and Anthony Paparo of Stoneham and the late Saverio Paparo and Domenic Paparo. Due to the restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 virus, a private family Service will take place. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To view her full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Friends of Foxborough Seniors, PO Box 116, Foxborough, MA 02035. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020