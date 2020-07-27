Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
MARY C. (MURPHY) CONNOLLY

CONNOLLY, Mary C. (Murphy) Of Dedham, formerly of Brighton, July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Connolly. Devoted mother of John J. Connolly, Jr. and his wife Karin of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jean M. Weir and her husband Michael of Weymouth, Mary Ann Widener and her husband Mark of Sandown, NH, and the late David M. Connolly and his surviving wife Margaret Connolly of Dedham. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mary was a member of the St. Mary's Church Sodality and the St. Mary's Church Guild. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, July 31 from 9-11am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11am. Private interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from July 29 to July 30, 2020
