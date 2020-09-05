CORMIO, Mary C. (Festino) Of Medford, formerly of Roxbury, September 4th. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Rudy" Cormio. Devoted mother of Richard Cormio and his wife Therese of Medford, and Rosanne MacDonald and her husband Jerry of Billerica. Loving grandmother of Ricky Cormio and his wife Tessa of Medford, Timothy Cormio and his wife Carrie of North Attleboro, Julianne Murphy and her husband Chris of Milford, Keri and Marykate MacDonald, both of Colorado, and Allison and Meaghan MacDonald, both of Billerica. Loving great-grandmother of Tyler, Brennan, Samantha and Declan Cormio. Dear sister of the late Joseph, Antonio, Nora, Louise Philomena, Anna and Angelina. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, September 10th at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours with social distancing protocols will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 6 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Mary's name to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
