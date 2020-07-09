|
|
CRETELLA, Mary C. Of Bedford, on July 7, 2020, age 92. Survived by 4 children: Ben Lavine of Lowell, David Lavine and his wife Barbara of Bedford, Emily Lavine of Acton, and Kenneth Lavine and his wife Leeann of Southwick. Grandmother to 8: Marc, Steven, Jeannette, Melissa, Max, James, Patience and Wyatt, and great-grandmother to Alexsandra (Sasha). Also survived by 2 brothers, Joseph Cretella and his wife Norma of Pepperell and Thomas Cretella of NH. Predeceased by her brother Henry Cretella and her sister Anne-Louise Glynn. Born April 18th, 1928 in Lawrence to the late Catherine (Toscano) Cretella and the late Lewis E. Cretella. Mary attended public schools in Lawrence and was valedictorian of her high school class. She went on to attend MIT, earning a degree in Chemistry in 1949, 1 of just 2 women graduating MIT that year. Mary worked in the field of Chemistry and enjoyed a long, invigorating, and respected professional career, holding several patents; she worked for Ionics Inc., MIT Lincoln Lab, and MIT. In 1973, Mary worked on Skylab I for NASA, work recognized by President Ford in 1974. Her remaining career focused in the solar energy field. Mary was a curious, bright, and impassioned scientist who brought energy and skill to all of her work settings. Mary thrived on hosting large family gatherings and truly enjoyed preparing ridiculous amounts of food for dear family and beloved friends. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, mystery novels, and crossword puzzles (the REALLY challenging ones, which she completed in pen). Mary - smart, creative, hard-working, multi-talented, stubborn, fiercely independent, caring, and kind - will be sorely missed by her family friends. Visiting Hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 Great Rd., BEDFORD on Tues., July 14th from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Wed., July 15th at 10:00am in St. Michael's Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford. Family and friends invited - masks must be worn. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. More info and directions:
www.shawsheenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020