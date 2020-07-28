Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DICICCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY C. (BILOTTA) DICICCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY C. (BILOTTA) DICICCO Obituary
DiCICCO, Mary C. (Bilotta) Of Attleboro, formerly of Norwood, passed away on July 27, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the Vito M. DiCicco. Devoted mother of Stephen B. DiCicco and his wife, Jean, of Mansfield and Paul J. DiCicco and his wife, Mary J., of N. Attleboro. Sister of Victoria Bevivino of Peabody, Anna Murphy of Norwood, Frank Bilotta of San Diego and the late Bruno Bilotta and Thomas Bilotta. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mary was a longtime employee for Furlong's Candy Store in Norwood on Rt. 1 for over 31 years.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery Norwood.

(781) 762-0482

www.kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -