DiCICCO, Mary C. (Bilotta) Of Attleboro, formerly of Norwood, passed away on July 27, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the Vito M. DiCicco. Devoted mother of Stephen B. DiCicco and his wife, Jean, of Mansfield and Paul J. DiCicco and his wife, Mary J., of N. Attleboro. Sister of Victoria Bevivino of Peabody, Anna Murphy of Norwood, Frank Bilotta of San Diego and the late Bruno Bilotta and Thomas Bilotta. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mary was a longtime employee for Furlong's Candy Store in Norwood on Rt. 1 for over 31 years.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery Norwood.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020