DOOLEY, Mary C. In Milton, October 26, 2019, Mary C. Dooley, Age 94, passed away peacefully following a brief illness in Seasons Hospice with her loving family by her side. Mary was the loving wife of the late Philip W. Dooley. She was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Stephen & Mary (Guilfoyle) Reilly. Mary had resided in Lakeville since 2017 and was formerly of Randolph. Mary was educated in Boston schools and later to business school following high school. She enjoyed visiting casinos, traveling with her husband and family and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary leaves her beloved children; Philip Dooley of Lakeville, Patrick Dooley and his life partner John of Middleboro, James Dooley of Brockton and Timothy Dooley of Lee Summit, MO. She was predeceased by her four siblings and is survived by her grandchildren; Casey and Brittney Dooley of Lee Summit, MO and Travis Lee of Middleboro. Mary also leaves several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., TAUNTON, MA 02780 on Thursday, October 31st at 9:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Taunton at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Burial will be in Bourne National Cemetery at 1:30pm. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019