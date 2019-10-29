Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
Taunton, MA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:30 PM
Bourne National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DOOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY C. DOOLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY C. DOOLEY Obituary
DOOLEY, Mary C. In Milton, October 26, 2019, Mary C. Dooley, Age 94, passed away peacefully following a brief illness in Seasons Hospice with her loving family by her side. Mary was the loving wife of the late Philip W. Dooley. She was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Stephen & Mary (Guilfoyle) Reilly. Mary had resided in Lakeville since 2017 and was formerly of Randolph. Mary was educated in Boston schools and later to business school following high school. She enjoyed visiting casinos, traveling with her husband and family and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary leaves her beloved children; Philip Dooley of Lakeville, Patrick Dooley and his life partner John of Middleboro, James Dooley of Brockton and Timothy Dooley of Lee Summit, MO. She was predeceased by her four siblings and is survived by her grandchildren; Casey and Brittney Dooley of Lee Summit, MO and Travis Lee of Middleboro. Mary also leaves several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., TAUNTON, MA 02780 on Thursday, October 31st at 9:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Taunton at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Burial will be in Bourne National Cemetery at 1:30pm. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now