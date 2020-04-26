|
EISENHART, Mary C. (Barry) Age 97, of Weymouth, passed away April 25th. She is survived by daughter Mary Hanlon and her husband James, daughter Susan Braman and husband Donald, son Ronald Eisenhart, beloved grandchidren Phillip Hanlon and wife Lisa, Jennifer Hanlon and Ronald Gamel, Michelle Kraemer and husband Keith, Kristen and Joseph Eisenhart, cherished great-grandchildren Jaclyn and Michael Hanlon, Ronald Gamel, Jr. and Riley Kraemer. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Eisenhart, daughters Pamela and Kathleen, as well as son Robert. Born in Waltham, MA, she lived in Newton until she moved to the Allston/Brighton area, where she raised her family and worked as in-home nursing care for the elderly. She was proud of her service in World War II in the Cadet Nurse Corps. Mary was an avid reader and a supporter of Boston sports teams. She will be remembered for her storytelling and could recount tales from the 1920s through current. Mary had a passion for discussing politics and never had a problem sharing her opinion. Her Irish whisper will be dearly missed. Due to current COVID-19 Health Department directives, and concern for loved ones' safety, Funeral Services will be private. Even though at this point in time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate through prayer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's memory to Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803, or Horace Mann School for the Deaf, 40 Armington Street, Allston, MA 02134. For guestbook, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020