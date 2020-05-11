|
|
FARREN, Mary C. (Driscoll) Mary Cornelia "Connie" of Medford, died peacefully on May 9, 2020 after a period of declining health. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius A. Farren. Cherished mother of Patricia M. Farren, and adoring and adored "Nana" of the "light of her life." Molly E. Farren, both of Medford. Devoted daughter of the late Mary T (Crowley) and Cornelius J. Driscoll. Loving sister of A. Patricia Fortini and her husband Edward of Falmouth, N. Joan Darrah and her late husband Robert of Cambridge, Kevin F. Driscoll and his wife Marcia of South Carolina, and the late Geraldine T. Meuse and her surviving husband Carl of Concord. Sister-in law of Thomas J. Farren and his late wife Virginia of Concord, Rev. John A. Farren, OP of Washington, DC, Sr. Mary M. Farren, RGS of Watertown, and the late Monica C. Farren of Wayland. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and several lifelong friends. All Funeral Services are private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Connie's memory to St. Raphael Parish, 514 High Street, Medford, MA 02155 or Matignon High School, 1 Matignon Road, Cambridge, MA 02138. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020