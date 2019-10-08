|
FITZGERALD, Mary C. "May" Age 99, of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Mission Hill, October 4, 2019. Former employee of USF&G Insurance Company. Loving sister of the late Dr. Clare FitzGerald Crowe, Patricia T. Fitzgerald, Mary Early, Rita F. Kelly, John, Robert, Thomas, Joseph and Bernard Fitzgerald. Cherished "complimentary" aunt to the families of Robert Fitzgerald, the late John and William Fitzgerald, Kathleen Walsh and Maryann Palmer; the late Roberta Camara; Joann Culcasi; John Early, Jane Early Chetwynde, Mary Pat Cunniffe; the late Kenneth Fitzgerald; Susan Aylward and the late Paul Fitzgerald; Bernard, the late Kevin; Brian, Daniel, Eileen, Shawn and Thomas Fitzgerald; Mary Ellen Kelly, Janice Reece and the late Julianne Kelly. Dearly loved great-aunt to many. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, October 16th at 8:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Mission Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. We kindly request that you refrain from sending heavily fragrant flowers. Donations may be made in her memory to the . For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019