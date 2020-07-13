Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HARLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY C. "KITTY" (DULLAGHAN) HARLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY C. "KITTY" (DULLAGHAN) HARLEN Obituary
HARLEN, Mary C. (Dullaghan) "Kitty" Of West Roxbury on July 12, 2020. Beloved wife of James F. Harlen. Loving mother of Paul and his wife Cheryl of Mahopac, NY, Kevin and his wife Sarah of Silver Spring, MD and Maura Harlen of Hyde Park. Adored grandma of Mallory, James, David, Christopher and Michael and cherished great-grandma of Gemma and Theo. Daughter of the late John and Alice Dullaghan. Dear sister of Anthony Dullaghan, Phyllis McGee, Vera McCoy, Anne Moore and Patrick Dullaghan, all of Ireland. Also survived by her sister-in-law Moira Magennis of Ireland, brother-in-law Patrick Harlin of Australia and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston. Guestbook visit www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -