HARLEN, Mary C. (Dullaghan) "Kitty" Of West Roxbury on July 12, 2020. Beloved wife of James F. Harlen. Loving mother of Paul and his wife Cheryl of Mahopac, NY, Kevin and his wife Sarah of Silver Spring, MD and Maura Harlen of Hyde Park. Adored grandma of Mallory, James, David, Christopher and Michael and cherished great-grandma of Gemma and Theo. Daughter of the late John and Alice Dullaghan. Dear sister of Anthony Dullaghan, Phyllis McGee, Vera McCoy, Anne Moore and Patrick Dullaghan, all of Ireland. Also survived by her sister-in-law Moira Magennis of Ireland, brother-in-law Patrick Harlin of Australia and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston. Guestbook visit www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020