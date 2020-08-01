|
INCORVATI, Mary C. (Dalo) Our loving and proud mother, Mary, who passed on July 28, was an amazing and generous woman who maintained her "Dalo" sense of humor to her end. She was strong and never showed weakness even during difficult times. She was present for her children and grandchildren when in need or just to provide a little extra encouragement. She was predeceased by her husband, Victor Incorvati, her beloved son Robert Incorvati, daughter-in-law Mary Incorvati and her brothers Gerald, Lawrence, Frank, Jr., Richard Dalo and sisters Doris & Josephine. She is survived by her loving sister Mildred Porretti, her children Kenneth Incorvati of Ashland, Gale & Norman Sementelli, Janice & Charles Manning of Framingham, and daughter-in-law Renee Incorvati of Newton. She has 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Monday, Aug. 3 at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial to follow in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you make a donation to the Resiliency Foundation, Inc. Checks can be mailed to 1690 Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or can be made online via: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-mary-incorvati htm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. Arr. by Magni FH, Newton.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020