JOHNSON, Mary C. Of Walpole, June 28, 2019, age 59 years. Beloved wife of Warren "Dave" Johnson. Loving mother of Caitlan Morris and her husband of Mansfield, Meghan Johnson of Foxborough, Christopher Johnson and his wife Sara Beth of Cumberland, RI, and Lauren DiGiantommaso and her husband Carlo of South Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Owen Morris. Devoted daughter of Mary (O'Brien) Burke of Walpole and the late John J. Burke. Sister to Steven Burke and his wife Deborah, Kevin Burke and his wife Donna and Carol Fitzpatrick and her husband Eric. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Mary's Life Celebration on Monday, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following morning, at 10:00 AM, in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, MA. Interment will follow at the New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019