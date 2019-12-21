|
KEOUGH, Mary C. (Pugh) Of Chelsea, died Dec. 20 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Harry Keough, loving mother of the late Steven Keough, Laureen Keough and her spouse Jim Cooper of CA, Harry Keough and his wife Kathy of Quincy, Michael Keough and his wife Paula of Tewksbury, Timothy Keough and his wife Julie of Wakefield, grandmother of Jennifer Keough of Boston, Kevin Cooper and Alan Cooper of CA, Bryan Keough of NH, Christopher Keough of Quincy, Melissa Frink of Nashua, NH, Becky Keough, Joshua Keough both of Tewksbury, Lauren Keough and Andrea Keough both of Wakefield; great-grandmother of Dylan, Anthony, Alden, and Chase. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends will be received Friday morning, Dec. 27 from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 9765 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978 ) 851 2950. Private Burial will be in the National Cemetery at Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135 or visit thehome.org will be appreciated. See: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019