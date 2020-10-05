KING, Mary C. (Collins) Of Arlington, October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. King. Loving daughter of the late Elizabeth (Browne) and John Collins. Devoted mother of Mary E., her husband Kevin and their four children, John King, Patricia Lombardo, her husband James, Brian King, and his wife Julie. Loving grandmother of Michael, Elizabeth, Kevin, Rachel and Danny. Sister of John Collins and the late James Collins. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a proud graduate of Mt. St. Joseph Academy of Brighton, class of 1952. She loved her family and was most proud of her loving grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, Wednesday, October 7th at 11:30 AM. Please go directly to church. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com