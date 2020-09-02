MacKINNON, Mary C. Surrounded by her loving family, Mary C. MacKinnon passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. Mary is the daughter of the late Leo and Nina McDonald, and wife of the late Harold MacKinnon. She is the devoted mother of Joseph MacKinnon, Donna Corcoran and her husband, Stephen, Diane MacKinnon and her husband, Tom, Lori Cetrino and her husband, John, and Linda MacKinnon and her husband, Ryan. Mary is the proud grandmother of Skyler, Kyle, Sailor, John, Danielle, Evan, and Joey. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth, and sisters, Margaret, Theresa, and Catherine. She is survived by her loving sister, Mrs. Helen O'Neil. Mary Christina McDonald was born in Boston, MA on April 30, 1932. Growing up in Dorchester, she graduated from Cathedral High School, and then the Carney Hospital School of Nursing, and also served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. Mary loved her long career as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA). Mary married the love of her life, Harold MacKinnon, after meeting him in the hospital bowling league. Together, they raised their five children and made yearly trips to their beloved Prince Edward Island, Canada. An avid traveler, Mary enjoyed traveling with her family, especially her kids. When home, she made many beautiful things with her hands, including blankets, shawls for those who were sick, and many cross-stitched designs. She made the world a better place and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her memory is a blessing to her children, grandchildren, sister, her many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Funeral Mass was held on August 17, 2020 at St. Matthew's in Dorchester, MA, followed by Services at the New Calvary Cemetery in Boston, MA.