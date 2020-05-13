|
|
McGONAGLE, Mary C. Of Boston, died at Newton Wellesley Hospital on Monday, May 4, 2020. Loving daughter of the late James E. and Helen G. (Walsh) McGonagle. Beloved sister of Sister Helen Mary McGonagle, CSJ of Brighton, and the late Rev. James E. McGonagle, C.Ss.R., Joseph G., William J., A. Vincent, and Gerard J. McGonagle. Mary is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mission Church Restoration Fund, 1545 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02120, or the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020