MARY C. (TRAYERS) MCNALLY
McNALLY, Mary C. (Trayers) Of South Boston, passed away on September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul W. McNally. Devoted mother of Billy McNally and his wife Claire, Margie Means and her husband Roger, Steve McNally and his wife Kathy, Fran McNally and his wife Joany, Marty McNally and the late Paul McNally. Loving daughter of the late Bartholomew and Anna (MacDonald) Trayers. Sister of Catherine O'Connor, Agnes Baio and her husband Sonny, and the late Anna Morgan, Helen Pennington, John and Bartholomew Trayers, Jr. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday, September 30th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Thursday, October 1st at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Mary was a retired Employee of Boston Public Schools and Marian Manor. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, collecting elephants and was lifelong Red Sox fan. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
