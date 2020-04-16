|
McNAMARA, Mary C. (White) Of Reading, April 12th. Beloved wife of Daniel J. McNamara. Mother of Mary Beth Maroney and her husband Robert of Reading, Daniel F. McNamara of Wakefield, Jean M. Fay and her husband Steven of NH and Michael J. McNamara and his wife Mary of Stoneham. Sister of the late Roger T. White, Jr. Grandmother of Jamie, Steven, Kristen, Ryan, Cara, Jenna, Katie and the late Scott. Great-grandmother of Ryan and Lilah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary' name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Due to the current restrictions, all Services were privately held. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING. For detailed obituary information, please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020