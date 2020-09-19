1/1
MARY C. (SULLIVAN) MCNEILL
McNEILL, Mary C. (Sullivan) Of Brighton, September 17, 2020, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late John C. McNeill, Sr. Devoted mother of Stephen McNeill of Brighton, Mary Jean McNeill and her partner Patrick Donovan of Brighton, Elizabeth McNeill-Paone & her husband Dean of Waltham, and the late Susan McNeil, and John C. McNeill, Jr. Loving grandmother of Kerrin, Ailie, & Sarah McNeill, and Dennis J. Kelleher, Jr. Sister of the late Peg Power, Betty McGrath, Barbara Kelly, Jean Scott, Edward, George, Charles, and Joseph Sullivan. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Wednesday, September 23rd from 9:00am-10:00am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, MA 02135, or VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01607. Funeral home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
