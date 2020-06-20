Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARY C. (DOVIDIO) MITRANO

MITRANO, Mary C. (Dovidio) Of Somerville, June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gaetano Mitrano. Devoted mother of Annemarie Colt and her husband Robert E. of Winchester and Francis P. Mitrano and his wife Barbara J. of Stoneham. Cherished grandmother of Guy Mitrano and his wife Julianne of Danvers, Marcus Mitrano and his wife Maura of London, England, Laura Bedward and her husband Paul of Stoneham, Susan Story and her husband Evan and Diana Colt, all of Winchester. Adored great-grandmother of Francis Henry Mitrano, Nathaniel Bedward and John Story. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Tuesday morning at 10:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Monday, 4:00PM-7:00PM. Entombment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
