|
|
PORTER, Mary C. (Ryan) Of Winthrop, Oct. 4, 2019. Devoted wife of the late James T. Porter. Loving mother of Norman Porter and his wife Joan of North Canton, Ohio, Sharon Bolger and her late husband Kevin of Winthrop and Thomas Porter of Winthrop. Dear sister of the late Fredrick Ryan. Cherished grandmother of Sharon, Marlaina, Shawn, Jim and Katy. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., #2601, Boston, MA 02108 or go to www.nechv.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Mary C. (Ryan) PORTER
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019