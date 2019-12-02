|
PRATT, Mary C. Age 91, of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Natick, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Devitt) O'Brien. She was the wife of the late Joseph William Pratt. Mary had a BA from Regis College and a Masters from Wellesley College in Chemistry. In her early years, she did Radioisotope Medical Research. Mary was a public servant for over 50 years. She began her involvement in town government in the early sixties working on education. Before there was special education in any school, she educated herself with graduate classes to find out what could be done in the public schools to meet the needs of those students that needed extra support. She was always an advocate for special education as well as for programs for the exceptionally gifted students. She worked successfully to get kindergarten into the regular curriculum in Hopkinton. She would regularly attend school events and continue to participate to show her support to students. Mary was a Selectwoman for many years, and held a number of other elected and appointed positions over the years. In 2012, she was honored by the Town of Hopkinton for her years in public service. She participated with the MAPC (Metropolitan Area Planning Council and SWAP (Southwest Area Planning Committee). She also served on the Organization for Balanced Fiscal Future, the Fire Station Building Committee, the Hopkinton Housing Partnership and the Open Space Committee. She had many successes including the reconstruction work at the Whitehall Dam, the purchase and stewardship of the Lake Maspenock Dam. She took pleasure in being so involved so she could better the town of Hopkinton and advocate at the State level for things that Hopkinton needed. Mary will be dearly missed by her children, Daniel Pratt and his wife Kelly of Harrison City, PA, Maryanne Bilodeau and her husband Thomas of Westborough, Thomas Pratt and Susan Bush of Hopkinton, Robert Pratt and his wife Jennifer of Hopkinton, and Martha Pratt-Rice (and her late husband Joel Rice) of Warwick, MA. She also leaves behind her sister, Joanne O'Brien of Natick, as well as 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Haswell and Marjorie Laprise, and her son, Joseph Pratt Jr. who passed away November 13, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St., www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Parish in Southborough. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019