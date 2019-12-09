|
RODRIQUES, Mary C. (Sousa) Of Cambridge, December 8, 2019 at age 93. Devoted wife of the late Gabriel Rodriques. Loving mother of Gailann Spera and her husband Alan, Kenneth Rodriques and his wife Claire Murphy. Sister of the late Gil Sousa. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019