Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church,
400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
MARY C. (SOUSA) RODRIQUES


1926 - 2019
MARY C. (SOUSA) RODRIQUES Obituary
RODRIQUES, Mary C. (Sousa) Of Cambridge, December 8, 2019 at age 93. Devoted wife of the late Gabriel Rodriques. Loving mother of Gailann Spera and her husband Alan, Kenneth Rodriques and his wife Claire Murphy. Sister of the late Gil Sousa. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
